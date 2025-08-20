Minister Khandre launches KSFIC e-commerce website

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday launched the e-commerce website of Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation Limited (KSFIC) here.

Speaking after the launch, Khandre said KSFIC, established in 1973 under the Companies Act, has been manufacturing quality furniture, doors, door frames, cots, and other wooden products, supplying them to government buildings as well as the public.

“Keeping in line with the needs of the present times, the Corporation has now developed an e-commerce website,” he said in a statement issued by his office.

Khandre added that KSFIC, which supplies desks, chairs, benches, and tables to government schools, will now be able to reach a wider audience through digital transactions with the launch of https://www.ksficfurniture.com/. PTI AMP SSK