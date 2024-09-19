Minister Kharge asks US Ambassador Garcetti to set up Consulate in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday met United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in Delhi and requested him to establish a US Consulate in Bengaluru.

During the meeting, they discussed various topics, highlighting Karnataka's status as India's leading technology hub.

Kharge also formally requested the establishment of a US Consulate in Bengaluru, presenting a letter from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that underscored the significance of this initiative.

According to a statement shared by the minister's office, Kharge made a compelling case for a US Consulate in Bengaluru, citing the city's thriving business environment and the frequent travel of residents for visa services to Chennai and Hyderabad.

With a significant number of students and tech professionals from Bengaluru visiting the US, a local consulate would expedite visa processing and greatly benefit the tech community.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Kharge said, "A key focus of our conversation was the importance of setting up a US Consulate in Bengaluru, which would significantly boost trade and investment relations. Streamline access to visas, passports, and other critical consular services.

"Enhance bilateral cultural exchanges, educational collaborations, and people-to-people ties. Provide essential support to the large American expatriate community in the city. The establishment of a US Consulate in Bengaluru would be a valuable asset to the city's diplomatic landscape." The US Ambassador has expressed a positive outlook regarding the establishment of a consulate, indicating that the matter would be reviewed post-US elections. Kharge has assured the Ambassador of his full support in this endeavor.

"The minister encouraged the formation of sister city partnerships between the US and cities and cities beyond Bengaluru in Karnataka. This initiative aims to enhance economic, business, and technological investments, fostering significant cultural exchanges in commerce, health, education, and technology," it stated.

The long-standing partnership between the US and Karnataka in technology has room for growth, it added.

Kharge highlighted the shared values and interests that establish this relationship, paving the way for accelerated development in the technology corridor. He outlined Karnataka's ambitious plans to establish a semiconductor hub, identifying four potential clusters within the state.

He noted the successful establishment of the Apple assembly line in Karnataka and expressed a desire to attract more US companies to set up operations in the state, emphasising state's potential to become the leading electronics manufacturing hub in India.

"Kharge's meeting with Ambassador Garcetti marks a significant step towards enhancing US-Karnataka relations and positioning the state as a global technology and manufacturing leader," the statement said.

During the meeting, Kharge also mentioned how Karnataka is set to launch India's first comprehensive GCC policy, crafted with input from industry leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, and various stakeholders.

"This pioneering initiative aims to maintain the state's leadership in the global GCC ecosystem. The policy will create a supportive environment for GCCs and attract investments by aligning with Karnataka's unique ecosystem. The launch is expected to take place soon, marking a significant step for the state," the statement added. PTI AMP KH