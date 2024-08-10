Minister Khaunte urges Centre to increase direct international flights to Goa to up tourist footfall

Panaji, Aug 10 (PTI) Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Saturday met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi to discuss various issues, including enhancing international connectivity to the coastal state, an official said.
A senior tourism department official said Khaunte stressed the importance of increasing direct international flights and improving connections to major cities to solidify Goa's reputation as a premier tourist destination.
"A key focus of their discussion was the enhancement of international connectivity to Goa, which is essential to attract more international tourists," he said.
Another important issue was the request to expedite the Centre's PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme for the Basilica of Bom Jesus, one of Goa's most revered and iconic heritage sites, the official said.
"The minister pointed out the need to align the PRASHAD with the upcoming exposition (of St Francis Xavier's relics) in Goa, which will draw significant international attention," he said.
The official said that the timely completion of this initiative would enhance the spiritual and cultural experience and boost the overall tourism appeal.
Khaunte also sought continued and robust support from the Centre to develop the state's tourism infrastructure and promotional efforts, he added.
The Union Tourism Minister assured Goa of full support, thereby maximizing the benefits of the upcoming tourism initiatives, the official said. PTI RPS ARU