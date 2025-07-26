Minister Kokate visits Shani temple, prays for `problems' to end

Nandurbar, Jul 26 (PTI) Beleaguered Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate on Saturday visited a Shani temple here and offered prayers.

"I prayed to Shani Maharaj to end drought and bad luck, and bestow good days on everyone. I also prayed that if there are problems in the lives of people like me, they should also end," said the Nationalist Congress Party leader.

The minister is under fire after a video showed him playing online rummy on mobile phone in the state legislature.

Kokate had earlier faced flak over remarks `insulting' farmers.

Speculation is rife that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would soon carry out a cabinet reshuffle and drop some of the controversial ministers. PTI PR KRK