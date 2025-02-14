Minister Kokate's beggar jibe over Re 1 crop insurance scheme irks farmer outfits, Cong

Amravati, Feb 14 (PTI) One rupee is something even beggars don't accept but the government is giving crop insurance for that sum, which is being misused by some persons, Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate said on Friday, prompting some outfits to slam him for the farmer-beggar link.

Kokate was answering a query on the Re 1 crop insurance scheme while talking to media at an agriculture exhibition here.

Asked if the government planned to stop the Re 1 scheme and introduce Rs 100 crop insurance scheme, Kokate said there was no plan to shut it but added "the government has to take some decision to stop irregularities".

Asked whether the scheme was more beneficial for insurance firms than farmers, Kokate said, "Even a beggar does not take Re 1 as alms, but here we are giving crop insurance for Re 1. Even then there are people who try to misuse it. There are irregularities like people from other states applying." Kokate added that some 4 lakh applications were rejected post scrutiny.

"The crop insurance scheme should reach eligible farmers. The government has had good and bad experiences in this regard. Any decision on corrections will be taken after discussions with the chief minister and deputy CMs. However, the crop insurance scheme will not stop," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Sabha, in a statement, condemned Kokate for "insulting farmers", while state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said the minister must quit for "calling farmers beggars". PTI CLS BNM