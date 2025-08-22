Minister launches free dialysis centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday inaugurated a free dialysis centre at the Cottonpet Primary Health Centre, named after the late former chief minister and his father, R Gundu Rao.

The new centre, built at Rs 2.5 crore, is located on the second floor of the PHC and is equipped with 10 dialysis machines.

Speaking at the event, Rao said quality dialysis services are now available across government centres statewide.

“Under the Public-Private Partnership model, 800 new single-use dialyser machines have been installed across all government dialysis centres, ensuring better and infection-free services,” he said. PTI JR SSK