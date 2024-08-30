National

Hidden cameras in girl students' washroom in Andhra, Nara Lokesh orders enquiry

Students protest in SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College

Krishna District: Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday ordered an enquiry over the alleged installation of hidden cameras inside a girl students' washroom in an engineering college here.

The incident at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College emerged on Friday, along with videos of students protesting for justice on late Thursday, going viral.

"I have ordered an enquiry on hidden cameras allegations. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits and people responsible. I directed officials to ensure that these kinds of incidents do not recur in colleges," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

The engineering college is located at Gudlavalleru in Krishna district.

