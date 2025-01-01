Minister Munde's aide Walmik Karad surrenders, gets 14-day police custody

Beed, Dec 31 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered before the police in Pune on Tuesday.

Advertisment

He was later taken to a court at Kej in Beed district. The court, in a late night sitting, remanded him to 14-day police custody as sought by CID.

Before turning himself in, Karad posted a video on social media, claiming that he was being linked to the murder for reasons of political vendetta.

Inspector General of Police Sarang Awad said that Karad was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) team at Beed which is investigating the murder and extortion cases.

Advertisment

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

Four persons were earlier arrested in the murder case, while Karad was named as a wanted accused in the extortion case. PTI COR VT