Minister Mungantiwar bats for airport near Tadoba tiger reserve in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has requested the Centre to reconsider the state government's proposal to construct an airport near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, Mungantiwar said he has responded to all queries of the National Board for Wildlife on the need to have an airport in Chandrapur.

He said an airport is needed in Chandrapur to counter Naxalism and to promote tourism and industrial development.

"The state government had cleared the proposal for the airport and also earmarked 500 acres of land in Murti village of Rajura assembly constituency (in Chandrapur district). Out of the 500 acres, 76 acres fall under the forest department and the state forest ministry gave a positive response. The proposal was sent to the Centre for clearance," he said.

The Centre sought to know if Morva, a small airport in the district, can be taken up for expansion. To this, Mungantiwar said he responded that it was not possible.

The state forest department was also asked if there was no other place than the one sought by the government, whether it was under 150 km from the Nagpur airport and if the area would impact the tiger habitat.

Mungantiwar said he had replied saying the tiger habitat was 80 km away and the Nagpur airport was located at a distance of 190 km.

There was no other alternative place than the one selected for the airport, he added.