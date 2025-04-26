Minister Naik meets kin of Pahalgam attack victims, says India will respond decisively

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Friday night asserted India will avenge the cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists from other states.

Three of the slain tourists hailed from Dombivli in Thane, the home district of Naik.

"This was not just an attack on tourists, but a direct assault on the soul of the country," the BJP minister said, warning India will not remain silent.

The minister visited the families of Sanjay Lele, Hemant Joshi, and Atul Mone -- residents of Dombivli who were killed in the April 22 terror attack -- and offered condolences and support to them.

Speaking to reporters later, Naik asserted all of India's military systems have been placed on high alert and the nation was prepared to respond with a decisive action.

"Unless Pakistan is made to pay for this cowardly act, the country and its people will not rest in peace," the minister stated.

"This is not an ordinary event...it is a turning point," he said.

Calling the incident a grave attack not just on innocent people but on the spirit of the country, Naik emphasized that the leadership of India will ensure the perpetrators are punished.

"The people of India have united against terrorism. This unity is the strength of the country and the message is clear -- we will not let this go unanswered," he said.

The BJP leader condemned the communal motive behind the attack, where terrorists allegedly targeted victims based on their religion.

"There is no room for politics in this. The terrorists killed innocents. The country must respond not with division, but with a united front," he emphasised.

Naik expressed confidence the anger and grief of people will translate into resolute national action.

"This wave of solidarity from across the nation will not let such evil forces go unpunished. The people of this country have spoken with one voice, and that voice demands justice," he said. PTI COR RSY