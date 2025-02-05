Minister Naik urges citizens to adopt safe practices to reduce risks during disasters

Palghar, Feb 5 (PTI) Guardian Minister of Palghar and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday urged citizens to adopt safe practices in their daily activities, underscoring that they are key to reducing risks associated with disasters.

He made these remarks while launching a book on disaster management in Palghar.

The book is designed keeping students in mind and aligns with UNICEF's ‘Children and Disasters: Building Resilience through Education’ framework, said officials.

Naik termed safety a shared responsibility and said that awareness and preparedness are crucial in minimising risks tied to disasters. PTI COR NR