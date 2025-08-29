Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurates AI labs in 50 govt schools across Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Aug 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday inaugurated Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs in 50 government schools across Visakhapatnam district, set up at Rs 8 crore.

The initiative, funded by the Cyient Foundation, was launched virtually, with Lokesh also formally inaugurating the AI labs at Chandrampalem ZP High School.

“Artificial Intelligence labs have been established in 50 government schools across Visakhapatnam district at an expenditure of Rs 8 crore by the Cyient Foundation,” Lokesh said during the inauguration.

The minister described students as the state’s “future, asset and wealth” and urged full utilisation of the emerging AI industrial revolution, drawing parallels with opportunities created during the IT and earlier industrial revolutions.

Highlighting AI’s potential to transform daily life, Lokesh cited projects by students at Chandrampalem, including smart irrigation systems using AI technology. He also stressed the need for reforms in the curriculum and examination system.

Lokesh lauded teachers for driving educational reforms, emphasising focus on learning outcomes, depoliticised schools, and other initiatives as part of the government’s efforts to address systemic issues.

During the visit, the minister inspected student projects on robotics, smart farming, and digital kits, appreciating their efforts and underlining AI’s role in shaping the nation’s future. PTI MS SSK