Minister Nara Lokesh invites Australian varsity to set up India Centre in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh invited Griffith University in Australia to establish its India Centre in the state to promote joint research, student exchange and academic collaboration.

The Minister, who is on a multi-city tour to promote Andhra Pradesh, visited Griffith University’s Gold Coast campus and also held discussions in Brisbane to advance global education, innovation and sports partnerships.

“I held discussions with Griffith University’s Vice President (Global) Marnie Watson on setting up the India Centre in Andhra Pradesh and partnering on dual degrees, curriculum co-design and skill certification,” said Lokesh in an official press release on Thursday.

He urged the university to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and leading the state institutions such as SRM-Andhra Pradesh, Andhra University and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), and invited it to participate in the Partnership Summit 2025 and the southern state Global Education Forum.

In Brisbane, Lokesh joined a business roundtable organised by the Consulate General of India and the Australia-India Business Council, where he highlighted the state's role in the bilateral trade following the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and pitched the state as an investment destination.

He noted that the southern state attracted over Rs 10 lakh crore in new investments in 16 months under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and called upon Australian firms to attend the Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam in November.

At an education roundtable hosted by Queensland Trade and Investment, Lokesh underlined the state’s education reforms and announced the rollout of an AI curriculum from the high school level along with AI and Robotics Labs in government schools.

He mentioned that Andhra planned to set up India’s first dedicated AI University and is already using AI in governance for service delivery in education, health and welfare.

Lokesh also met Professor Cal Zenger from James Cook University to explore collaboration in aquaculture genetics for disease-resistant breeds, farmer training and AI-based monitoring to boost productivity and sustainability.

Separately, the Minister held talks with Populous, the global sports architecture firm behind the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat and other iconic venues, and invited it to contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s sports hub vision with sustainable, tourism-driven facility designs.

Lokesh is currently on a seven-day tour of Australia in quest of investments, partnerships and other opportunities for the southern state. PTI MS GDK ROH