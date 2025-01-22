Minister Nara Lokesh pushes for three WTCs in Andhra during Davos visit

Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh said on Wednesday that he met WTCA chairman John E Drew in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday and requested the establishment of three World Trade Centres in Andhra Pradesh World Trade Centers Association promotes trade and investment opportunities for economic development agencies, commercial property developers, and businesses seeking global connections and local growth.

In India, the association currently operates WTCs in Bengaluru and other cities.

"I met WTCA chair John Drew at Davos Belvedere and requested him to establish WTCs in Vizag, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, which are developing fast", wrote Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister, on X.

On the third day of his visit to the World Economic Forum, Lokesh requested the WTCA chairman to establish a trade hub in Andhra Pradesh to connect the Indian market with other Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Drew informed the IT Minister that there are currently 13 WTCs in India, with seven under construction and proposals for nine more.

He also assured Lokesh that he would consider the proposal to set up WTCs in the state.

In addition to his outreach to the WTCA chairman, Lokesh held a series of meetings with top global executives during the first two days of the WEF summit to attract investments into Andhra Pradesh.

He met Hitachi India Managing Director Bharat Kaushal, DHL Executive Pablo Ciano, Bharat Forge Vice Chairman and MD Amit B Kalyani, Dassault Systèmes Executive Vice President Florence Verzelen, Uber Vice President Madhu Kannan, and several others. PTI STH SSK ADB