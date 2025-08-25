Minister Nitesh Rane performs ritual to mark Lord Varah Jayanti

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Monday called for Hindu unity and performed a ritual honouring an incarnation of Lord Vishnu on the occasion of Varah Jayanti.

Rane had earlier written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking recognition of August 25 as Varah Jayanti across the state.

"Lord Vishnu's third avatar was 'Varah' (boar), who saved the world, and that is why we are celebrating Varah Jayanti today. Ours is a Hindu Rashtra, and no one can stop us from celebrating our festivals. This is the message we need to give now," the BJP leader said while addressing a gathering in suburban Chembur after performing a pooja of Lord Varah idol.

Rane said this celebration would unify the Hindu religion and society.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Rane said some people were upset over the celebrations, and appealed to Hindus to learn to give a befitting reply if anyone tries to create hurdles in celebrating festivals. PTI ND NSK