Minister orders ban on heavy goods vehicles on Ghodbunder road during daytime

NewsDrum Desk
Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) To reduce congestion, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed traffic police to ban the movement of heavy vehicles on the Ghodbunder road in the city between 6 am and 12 midnight.

The instruction was given at a review meeting of various development works in the city which was attended by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and other officials, a release from Sarnaik's office said.

The minister, who is MLA from the city, also ordered that a rehabilitation facility be set up for stray dogs as complaints about strays are increasing, it said. PTI COR KRK