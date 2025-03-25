Minister orders probe into 'unauthorised' health experiment in Kerala's Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday ordered an investigation into reports of an "unauthorised" health experiment in Wayanad’s tribal areas.

The directive to conduct the probe has been given to the Directors of the Health Department and the Women and Child Development Department, an official release said here.

The issue came to light after reports suggested that a 'menstrual health kit' was being tested in tribal settlements in the Mananthavady region without proper permission.

No further details were provided by the minister's office. PTI LGK SSK ROH