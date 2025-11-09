Minister orders probe into viral videos showing inmates using phones, TV in Bengaluru jail

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said he has taken serious note of alleged irregularities at the Bengaluru Central Prison after videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing inmates watching television and using Android phones inside the jail.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said he has sought a report from Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) B Dayananda and warned of stringent action against officials if lapses are found.

Prison authorities launched an inquiry on Saturday after the videos went viral, showing several inmates allegedly receiving special privileges, including access to electronic gadgets.

One of the clips purportedly showed Umesh Reddy, a rape convict facing multiple charges of sexual offences, using an Android phone, while a television set was seen installed inside his barrack, sources said.

“I have asked him (ADGP Dayananda) to give me a report. If the report is not satisfactory, I will set up a separate committee and take corrective measures. I will not tolerate this nonsense. Enough is enough, because these things should not happen again,” the minister said.

Parameshwara said he had directed the ADGP to identify and take action against officials responsible for the lapses.

“They (prison officials) often say there is a shortage of staff, but the existing staff should at least perform their duties well. That is not an excuse. If they provide television, mobile phones and other things on the pretext of a lack of staff, then why should it be called a jail?” he remarked.

He said the government had already approved the installation of CCTV cameras and jammers in prisons.

“It has been implemented in some places. I am going to hold a meeting to take it seriously. We had suspended a few officers when such incidents took place in Belagavi and Mangaluru. I told ADGP Dayananda that someone must be held accountable for this. I have asked him to initiate action against the officials involved,” Parameshwara said.

To a question on prisoners having access to mobile phones, he said, “Not just terrorists, phones or any other facilities should not be in anyone’s hand inside the jail. No one will call it a jail then.” Prison officials said an internal inquiry had been initiated to verify the authenticity of the videos and identify those responsible for facilitating such access.

Meanwhile, another video allegedly from the Bengaluru Central Prison went viral on social media, showing prisoners partying, dancing, and consuming liquor and non-vegetarian food. PTI GMS SSK