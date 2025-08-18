Minister Parameshwara defends Dharmasthala probe, says it's not 'extra constitutional'

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the state government's actions in probing allegations of mass burials in Dharmasthala are not “extra-constitutional” and are being conducted within the bounds of law.

During a discussion on the issue, he said, “We are investigating within the framework of law... We have not done anything extra-constitutional." The minister's comments sparked an uproar from the opposition BJP, which demanded a detailed response, leading to an adjournment and a walkout.

Parameshwara questioned the opposition’s motives, asking whether it does not want the truth to come out.

The SIT, formed by the state government, has taken the anonymous complainant to several locations in Dharmasthala where he claims to have buried bodies. Bones and a skeleton were recovered at two sites, the Minister said.

He also said that there was laterite soil, which is acidic and melts everything there.

Samples from such spots have also been collected and sent to the FSL.

"The bones and other samples have to be analysed. Till now, only exhumation has happened. Investigation has not started yet. It will start only when the sample analysis, soil analysis and DNA analysis comes out," Parameshwara said.

The SIT has halted the exhumation, the Minister said adding the team will wait for the forensic analysis results before resuming its investigation.

Assuring the House of an impartial probe in the case, he said, “So long as I am the Home Minister I will not allow anything extra-constitutional to happen in this investigation. We will bring out every truth. If there is a conspiracy then that will also come out. If he (masked man) has done something wrong then that will also come out.” Parameshwara emphasised that the government would not protect or condemn anyone and could not set a deadline for the SIT.

He noted that the forensic analysis would be crucial for determining the identity of the deceased and whether the deaths were natural or homicidal. It would reveal whether the bones belonged to the alleged victims.

The BJP alleged that the SIT was formed under pressure from “progressive groups”, leftists and “urban Naxals.” Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had hinted at a "deeper conspiracy" which Parameshwara had not explained.

Parameshwara dismissed the allegations and said, “We are investigating within the framework of law. We will get all the answers only after the investigation is completed…. We have set up SIT with conscience.” Ashoka countered that if the government had a conscience, it would have acted against YouTubers spreading lies about Dharmasthala.

BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar alleged an “unholy nexus” behind the campaign against the shrine.

Condemning the government's stand, the BJP staged a walkout.