Minister Parameshwara rejects BJP's charges on police targeting those linked to Hindu outfits

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Rejecting the BJP's allegations about police targeting members associated with pro-Hindu organisations in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said, no one is being targeted, and there is no need for common people to worry, other than those violating the law.

Ruling out any political interference, he said police take necessary action locally based on the situation and in accordance with the rules laid down.

The BJP has raised objection to the police's alleged move to the externment of some leaders by identifying them and visiting the houses of those who work for Hindu organisations during the night.

"I want to appeal to the people of Dakshina Kannada that there is no need for anyone to worry. Those working against the law and the people, only they might have worry. We will not allow anything that will trouble the common people," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said police may have information about those involved in communal activities in that region. So they have decided to increase the night rounds, and are visiting houses to instill confidence and also to verify about elements involved in communal activities.

"There is no need for common people to worry and we will ensure that no problem is caused to them. No one will be targeted. Why worry if you are conducting yourself within the framework of law. Those violating the law should be worried," he added.

The Anti-Communal Force that has been announced will be launched in about ten days. There may be some resistance for it, but the government has a responsibility to maintain peace, and necessary measures will be taken in this regard, the home minister said.

"Neither me nor the chief minister will give instructions to the police on an hourly or a day-to-day basis, the officials decide. We may inquire about the action taken when any incident happens, but it is officials who decide and take action locally based on the situation in accordance with the rules laid down," he added. PTI KSU KH