Minister Parameshwara says situation in Maddur under control after Ganesha procession clashes

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 8 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the situation in Maddur town is under control following the communal clashes that broke out during a Ganesha immersion procession on September 7.

Prohibitory orders were clamped and additional police forces deployed as tension gripped the town.

The clashes erupted on Sunday when stones were thrown at the Ganesha procession in Ram Rahim Nagar.

According to police, the stone-pelting, which began about 500 metres from a mosque, led to retaliation from members of the procession.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse two clashing groups. Hindu activists later staged protests, raising ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans, burning tyres, and waving saffron flags.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said two FIRs have been registered, one was registered on its own and another based on a complaint by an injured person.

He said 21 people have been taken into custody and more arrests would follow.

“Everyone has been discharged. One person got four stitches, otherwise all are minor injuries. Section 144 has been imposed in the area to prevent further flare-ups,” the SP added.

Adding to the unrest, Hubballi also witnessed tension after miscreants allegedly hurled stones during a Ganesha procession on Saturday night. Police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating, while additional forces were stationed in sensitive areas of the city.

KSRP contingents have been deployed across Maddur, and senior officers are camping in the area to ensure peace, even as police across districts have been placed on alert in the wake of incidents reported from Maddur, Hubballi, and Shivamogga.

Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that all the accused in the Maddur incident have been arrested.

“Regarding the situation in Maddur, all the accused have been arrested. There's no problem now. The immersion of Ganesha happened afterwards. Small incidents have taken place. At one place, a stabbing attempt was made for bringing a flag. At another place, people spat from the rooftop on small children of three years and four years age during the Ganapati procession. These type of incidents have happened. Everything is under control,” he said.

The state Home Minister urged people from both communities to cooperate to maintain peace and said the police had taken adequate steps.

“Lakhs of Ganapati idols were immersed across the state. Nowhere such commotion took place. When we were thinking that everything passed off peacefully, Maddur incident occurred. We will take action as per law,” he asserted.

On BJP’s allegation that the violence was a result of appeasement politics, Parameshwara remarked, “They will keep saying that. The police department has already taken all kinds of measures by deploying more forces in sensitive districts. We sent senior officers in those districts. We have clamped prohibitory orders. We will not let this escalate.” Taking to X, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra launched a scathing attack on the state government, alleging that law and order collapsed under the Congress rule.

He claimed that Hindu festivals and processions were no longer safe in the state.

“During the Ganesh immersion processions, fanatical miscreants are forming gangs and pelting stones — such incidents have been reported from many parts of the state, including Mandya, Dharwad, Bagalkote, and Hubballi. Yesterday in Maddur, miscreants created a tense atmosphere by continuously hurling stones. In this stone-pelting, women and police personnel were seriously injured, which is extremely alarming, and BJP strongly condemns this,” Vijayendra said.

He further alleged that the Congress government’s bias and “soft approach” has emboldened miscreants.

Reports have also emerged from Sagar in Shivamogga district that the Ganapati idol was desecrated. Such outrageous acts in the name of minorities have instilled fear, especially among Hindu women, Vijayendra, who is Shikarupura MLA, alleged.

"This situation makes it appear as if the state is under a ‘Mughal-inspired’ rule. If the government does not act ruthlessly against fanatical wrongdoers, the people of the state themselves will teach the Congress government a fitting lesson,” Vijayendra warned. ROH