Minister Patil discusses railway projects for Karnataka with Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil on Saturday submitted representations to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking approval for a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train from Bengaluru to Vijayapura, a high-speed rail corridor between Bengaluru and Mumbai, and a daily special train service on the Bengaluru-Vijayapura route.

After launching Zetwerk Electronics' Manufacturing Excellence facility in the Hi-Tech Hardware Park at Bagalur here, the Minister met Vaishnaw and handed over the representations, Patil's office said in a release.

The Railway Minister assured him that the proposals would be examined positively, it said.

Describing Bengaluru as the country's technology capital and Mumbai as its financial capital, Patil said it was essential to connect the two cities through an efficient and modern transport system.

He urged that the high-speed rail corridor announced between Mumbai and Pune be extended up to Bengaluru. "Vaishnaw responded positively to this request as well," he said.

The Minister pointed out that the distance between Bengaluru and Vijayapura is around 530 km and that the current train journey takes nearly 15 to 16 hours.

He said this travel time should be reduced to about 10 hours, he said, adding that to achieve this, he suggested limiting halts between Bengaluru and Hubballi and operating trains via the Hubballi and Gadag bypasses.

He also sought the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express service on this route.

Patil further requested the introduction of a daily special train service between Bengaluru and Vijayapura.

In his representation, he stated that all three proposed services would bring significant social, industrial and economic benefits to several districts of central and north Karnataka.