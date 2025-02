Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle of the state Cabinet, Tamil Nadu Forests Minister K Ponmudy was given an additional portfolio of Khadi on Thursday.

Following recommendation of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the portfolio of Khadi and Village Industries Board held by Milk and Dairy Development Minister R S Rajakannappan, has been allocated to K Ponmudy who has been re-designated as Minister for Forests and Khadi, a release from the Raj Bhavan here said. PTI JSP KH