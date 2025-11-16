Minister praises school teachers who helped boy and mother forced out of house in Kerala

Kochi: Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday praised teachers who ensured the safety of a Class 6 student and his mother after they were forced out of their house due to a dispute between parents at Thirumarady in Ernakulam district.

Sivankutty in a Facebook post appreciated the teachers of a government school in Thirumarady.

The incident came to light after teachers found several plastic soft drink bottles abandoned in the school classroom.

An enquiry revealed that the bottles were left by a student who bought a juice bottle every day.

During counselling, the student told teachers that he survived on Rs 20 given by his mother daily and that he did not get any food at home.

Further enquiries revealed a dispute between his parents, and that his grandmother had not allowed the mother and the child into the house for several days.

For the past few days, the child and his mother had been staying in a makeshift shed in a bushy area outside the house.

With the assistance of Childline and the police, teachers spoke with the parents and grandparents and resolved all issues.

The child and his mother were allowed back into the house by the father and grandmother recently.

Sivankutty said the teachers in Thirumarady, have demonstrated an exemplary model of humanity.

"This incident shows how committed our public education institutions are in ensuring the safety and well-being of students, going far beyond the limits of the curriculum," he said.

He said it was commendable that the suffering of the Class 6 student was identified during counselling, and that timely intervention by the headmaster and other teachers created a safe environment for the child and his mother to return home.

"On behalf of the Department of Public Education, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all teachers who work tirelessly, day and night, to ensure every student is safe. You are not merely teaching letters—you are imparting the greatest lessons of love and compassion in their lives".

After the issue was resolved, the mother and child approached the school headmaster and class teacher to express their gratitude.

Local representatives and panchayat officials visited the child’s home on Saturday and offered their support.