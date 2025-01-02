Minister Priyank Kharge slams BJP for linking him with contractor suicide case

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday slammed the BJP leaders for blaming him for the civil contractor Sachin Panchal's suicide case though he was nowhere connected.

Addressing reporters here, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said there was no comparison between the suicide cases of Sachin Panchal and Santosh Patil.

Santosh Patil had died by suicide in a hotel room in Udupi -- during the previous BJP government -- on April 12, 2022.

"Santosh Patil had categorically mentioned about the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of the BJP government whereas in Panchal case, my name is nowhere mentioned in the suicide note but still the BJP is raising a non-issue," Kharge said.

"Did the BJP pay compensation to Patil's kins or give job to his family members?" the Minister sought to know.

He also said that former Minister Munirathna who is facing rape and casteist slur cases has not been expelled from the party yet, which raises doubt about BJP's seriousness to follow their own slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (save daughters and educate girl child).

Regarding the BJP's proposed agitation in Priyank Kharge's home district of Kalaburagi on January 4, he said there are many skeletons in BJP's closets and they should first put their own house in order before commenting on others.

Civil contractor Sachin Panchal on December 26 died by suicide by lying before a moving train in Bidar district.

In his suicide note, he accused Priyank Kharge's close aide Raju Kapanur of compelling him to take the drastic step.

He alleged that he was receiving death threats to pay rupees one crore to Kapanur, who denied these charges.

Priyank Kharge too said he has no role in the case as the suicide note does not name him. He also demanded an inquiry into the case to bring out the truth. PTI GMS ADB