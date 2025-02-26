Minister Priyank Kharge slams Mohandas Pai for 'constant negativity' towards K'taka and Kannadigas

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has lashed out at IT industry veteran and former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai, accusing him of promoting "constant negativity" towards both the state and its people.

Noting that his "constant negativity" hurts the state, the Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, while trying to associate Pai with the BJP, urged him to work in the interest of the state.

Kharge was reacting to Pai's post on "X' targeting him and the state government over Bengaluru's infrastructure.

"Minister @PriyankKharge We know all this, but tell us - what have you done as our Minister to improve our lives? You have not even ensured the city is clean with no potholes and good footpaths! This is not rocket science but regular maintenance work," Pai had posted on 'X' on February 24, reacting to an earlier post from Kharge.

"Please talk to Minister @DKShivakumar (Deputy CM and in-charge of Bengaluru Development) to give us at least a clean walkable city! Is this too much to ask? Our lives have become more miserable over last 2 years!" he further said.

Reacting to Pai's post, Kharge on Tuesday posted that the strain on the city's infrastructure stems from rapid growth and population surge and the government is tackling it with the urgency it deserves.

"I’m sure your leaders might appreciate your constant negativity toward Karnataka and Kannadigas, but believe me, that approach won’t bring you any closer to Delhi anytime soon," he said, trying associating Pai with the BJP.

"I am not sure if you (Pai) understand your constant negativity hurts the state or do you do it deliberately? You are close to everyone in the corridors of power in Delhi, work in the interest of the State," he added.

Slamming Pai, Kharge further said, it looks like the former's woes have become painful after Congress got 135 seats in Karnataka assembly polls in 2023.

"Why do you remain silent when your #Vishwaguru @narendramodi treats Karnataka with utter disdain?" he asked Pai.

Questioning the silence of BJP lawmakers on the union government’s "injustice" to Bengaluru, the Minister asked Pai, "Why do you remain silent when companies are arm twisted to go to other states? Why didn’t you condemn when your leaders didn’t choose our state as part of the AI or the Semiconductor Missions?" Noting that in the last 10 years Bengaluru has grown the fastest among all major metros in the country, Kharge listed out the city's major milestones and said, "Your party may promote grand slogans like #MakeInIndia, #SkillIndia, #DigitalIndia, #AmritKaal, and #VikshitBharat, but without the contribution of my state, these slogans remain hollow." PTI KSU ROH