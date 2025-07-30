Minister Priyank Kharge slams PM Modi over US tariffs on Indian goods

Bengaluru, Jul 30 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the US slapped 25 per cent tariff on imports from India despite events like ‘Namaste Trump’, ‘Howdy Modi’ and ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’.

In a post on ‘X’, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son made the remarks on the Centre.

“What did ‘Namaste Trump’, ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ really yield for India? Modiji’s frand Doland has put him on the mat. – 25% tariff slapped on Indian goods, hurting businesses while Trump insults India’s trade policies as “obnoxious,” Priyank Kharge, who holds Information Technology and Biotechnology portfolio, said.

He said the US has imposed penalties for buying Russian oil and military equipment, undermining India’s strategic autonomy.

He also claimed that Operation Sindoor was marked by global isolation with no nation, including allies, backing India’s actions against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“Ceasefire humiliation, with Trump claiming credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict, exposing Modi’s weak global standing,” Kharge said.

He pointed out that Pakistan achieved a diplomatic win, securing a seat at the UNSC, a loan from International Monetary Fund. He added that Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir and praised Islamabad while India faced rebukes.

According to the Minister, it was a "failed" trade deal, with no tariff relief despite Modi’s ‘personal’ diplomacy.

“PM Modi’s masterstrokes have left us economically vulnerable and diplomatically diminished. LOTUS & POTUS aren’t good for India,” junior Kharge remarked.

US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying military equipment and crude oil from Russia.

The surprise announcement came a day after Indian officials said a US trade team would visit from August 25 to negotiate a trade deal. PTI GMS GMS ROH