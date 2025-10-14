Minister Reddy alleges plot to ‘destroy’ Karnataka’s public transport system

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday accused vested interests of "attempting to destroy" the state’s public transport system.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy alleged that private company MoveInSync had organised a symposium featuring Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, during which calls like "No more BMTC" and "No more monopoly" were made.

"Without ever travelling in public transport even for a single day or having any experience of it, Lok Sabha Members Tejasvi Surya and Mohandas Pai, who wrongly assume they are the solution-givers for all societal problems, have supported a private company named ‘MoveInSync’," Reddy said.

The minister said MoveInSync provides cars, shuttle buses, and transport arrangements to factories and companies on a rental basis, with "no public interest whatsoever", and questioned the "invisible hands" behind the company.

"At the symposium, giving a speech about BMTC saying 'No more BMTC' and 'No more monopoly' is a disgrace," he added.

Reddy noted that while conferences organised by reputed transport institutions allow for balanced discussion, private events tend to focus on criticising government systems.

"People who use BMTC buses the most are workers, employees, the poor, the underprivileged, and the middle class. The statements made by these individuals reflect their filthy and capitalist mindset towards these sections of society," the minister said.

Calling BMTC the "lifeline of Bengaluru", Reddy said the system serves 48 lakh people daily.

"The population of Bengaluru is estimated at 1.44 crore, and about one-third of the city’s residents use BMTC buses," he added.

Reddy emphasised that public transport is a core function of a welfare state, and the government must preserve, develop, and promote it.

"The statements made by these individuals reflect their filthy and capitalist mindset towards these sections of society. It is well known that Lok Sabha Members Tejasvi Surya and Mohandas Pai have always displayed intolerance, arrogance, and disdain towards the poor, the downtrodden, and the helpless," he said.

The minister accused private operators of viewing bus services purely as business ventures, running routes only where profit is guaranteed. "No public transport system in the world is run for profit. The assistance and facilities provided by the government to public transport are regarded as a service to the people," he said.

Citing the report Beyond Free Rides – 22 @ Sustainable Mobility Network, Reddy highlighted that free bus travel for women under the Shakti Yojana increased female employment by 23 per cent in Bengaluru and 21 per cent in Hubballi-Dharwad.

"Nineteen per cent of women have started going out of their homes to work, contributing to an increase in the state’s per capita income," he added.

Reddy also listed government achievements in public transport over the last two years and five months, including 10,000 recruitments, the addition of 5,800 buses to the fleet, construction of new depots and bus stations, and implementation of worker welfare schemes such as Rs 1 crore accident insurance and cashless medical facilities.

"If we observe transport systems across the country, our state stands as the best in providing transport services. The national average is 1.2 buses per 1,000 people," he said, adding that BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Odisha have fewer buses per 1,000 people.

"The idea of shutting down the public transport system is shocking, dangerous, and destructive. I strongly condemn this. It should not be ‘no more buses’, but ‘more and more buses’," Reddy said. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK KH