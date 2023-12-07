Minister refutes Raut's allegations of corruption in health dept, warns of defamation suit

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday refuted allegations of corruption in the health department and said those making such claims must tender an apology or be ready to face defamation action.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged there was rampant corruption in the Maharashtra government's health department.

Among other things, money was being taken from private hospitals for empanelment under the state government's health insurance scheme, Raut claimed in a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a press conference here, state health and family welfare minister Sawant refuted these allegations and said transfers as well as postings were being carried out in his department as per rules.

Without naming Raut, the minister said, "He should tender an apology. Or else, after taking legal advice a defamation suit would be filed against him in the next 8-10 days." In his letter to Shinde, Raut had claimed private hospitals are charged Rs 1 lakh per bed for including them in the panel of hospitals under the state government's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule health insurance scheme.

At least 12 junior-level doctors have been illegally appointed as civil surgeons and the civil surgeons in Washim and Buldhana districts were not from the required cadre, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

Fourteen candidates have been selected for the posts of deputy director through the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission but money is being demanded for giving them postings, Raut's letter alleged. PTI CLS BNM BNM