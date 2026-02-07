Minister reviews Gurugram's landfill work, directs earliest disposal of legacy waste

Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, while reviewing the works related to the Bandhwari landfill site, has directed the disposal of legacy waste at the earliest.

According to an official statement, in response, Municipal Corporation Gurugram Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the work of legacy waste will be completed by February 2027.

In a meeting on Saturday, the Union Minister of State for Planning reviewed the city's development works, especially the issue of the Bandhwari landfill site, it said.

Under the new tender, the work of scientific processing of over 16.80 lakh metric tonnes of waste has been targeted to begin by the end of February 2026 and completed within a year, the commissioner said.

Additional machines and infrastructure are also being developed to increase processing capacity, he added.

The minister also discussed the current status of the legal dispute involving Ecogreen Energy Private Limited.

The matter is pending arbitration, with the next hearing scheduled for February 16, the officials said.

While reviewing the status of water supply in the city, the minister said that the laying of an underground pipeline supplying water from Kakroi village of Sonipat district to Gurugram will begin soon.

Singh, while highlighting that a large number of builders and industrial units in the district are discharging their untreated wastewater into the drainage system, directed strict action against them.

While reviewing the works related to drainage, Singh called for a strict stance against encroachments over the city's natural drainage system and directed the officials to submit a detailed survey report within a month.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the under-construction Rao Birendra Singh Sports Stadium in Wazirabad.

He directed officials to complete all remaining work and have the stadium be ready for use by the extended deadline of January 2027. PTI COR SHS SHS