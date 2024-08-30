Minister reviews preparations for Swachhata Hi Seva campaign starting on Sep 14

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign 2024.

During the meeting with senior officials of the ministry, he emphasised the importance of active participation across all levels of government and the need to engage citizens nationwide, an official statement from the government said.

The 15-day campaign, a nationwide cleanliness initiative, will begin on September 17, with several preparatory events.

A curtain-raiser to the event will start from September 14. The campaign will culminate on October 2.

This year marks a decade of commemorating the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, an initiative that has been observed annually since its inception in 2014 in honour of Gandhi Jayanti, the statement added.

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is designed to mobilise crores of citizens through various activities.

The campaign emphasises on promoting "swachhata" (cleanliness) as part of behaviour -- 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata', the statement added.

The campaign comprises three key components -- Jan Bhagidari (public participation), achieving cleanliness, and the recognition of 'Safai Mitras', sanitation workers and other stakeholders who have been integral to the programme over the past decade.

The fortnight-long campaign will witness widespread participation from district administrations and state governments, ensuring a collaborative and coordinated approach towards cleanliness across the country.

The minister stressed that the success of this campaign depends on the collective efforts of every stakeholder, from government officials, NGOs, corporates to ordinary citizens, in making India cleaner and healthier, the statement added.

He expressed confidence that the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign 2024 will significantly contribute to the government's ongoing mission to promote cleanliness and hygiene across India.