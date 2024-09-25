Minister reviews situation in flood-prone areas of Latur

Latur, Sep 25 (PTI) State minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday asked officials in central Maharashtra's Latur district to take precautionary measures to deal with floods.

With the district receiving heavy rains in the last two days, Mahajan, who is the guardian minister for Latur, reviewed the situation, officials said.

As the water levels of Terna, Manjara and other rivers have risen, the minister said people should be relocated to safer locations if necessary.

Mahajan also noted that soybean crop has been damaged due to the rains, and immediate damage assessment must be initiated, officials said.

"The district administration has already taken precautionary measures to handle a potential flood situation. All officials are in the field," collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge said in a statement.

Zilla Parishad CEO Anmol Sagar said public announcements were being made to alert people in villages along the riverbanks.

The National Disaster Response Force has been conducting disaster management training for locals at various locations across the district, officials said. PTI COR KRK