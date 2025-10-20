Minister Saji Cherian refutes rift reports, calls G Sudhakaran “emotion” of CPI(M) workers

Kochi, Oct 20 (PTI) Dismissing reports of rifts between CPI(M) senior leader G Sudhakaran and the party leadership in Alappuzha, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said on Monday that the veteran leader remains an “emotion” of party workers.

Speaking to reporters, Cherian said Sudhakaran has every right to criticise him, and the two share a deep personal bond that no one can break.

“Sudhakaran is one of the most prominent leaders of CPI(M) in Alappuzha and has made immense contributions to both the party and the government. He is an emotion for all of us in the party. If anyone has tried to portray him in a bad light as part of some issue, that will be looked into,” the minister said.

Refuting media reports that Sudhakaran had distanced himself from the party, Cherian said, “He has made it clear that he remains a part of the CPI(M). In fact, he is more of a party loyalist than many of us. He will remain a part of the CPI(M) till his last breath.” Cherian added that there was no need for any special meeting with Sudhakaran, but if required, he would personally visit and talk to him. The district secretary and central committee members have already met him. “MV Govindan and MA Baby also visited him. If necessary, I will go too,” he said.

Explaining Sudhakaran’s reduced involvement in party activities, Cherian said it was due to the age limit within the party structure. However, he will continue to participate as a campaigner and in other capacities.

“The party will entrust him with all responsibilities he is capable of handling. If there has been any issue in that, it will be corrected. The party will move forward, embracing him closely,” he said.

Cherian said Sudhakaran played a major role in mentoring him and other leaders in the district from their student days. “None of us are ungrateful to him. We can never achieve anything by trying to undermine Sudhakaran. He is a leader entrusted with the highest responsibilities.” He added that CPI(M) in Alappuzha, which witnessed several struggles including the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, has always been a model for the state.

Cherian also said that if Sudhakaran misunderstood any of his statements, he retracts them. “If there has been any misunderstanding, I retract it. He has every right to correct and admonish us,” the minister said.

Asked about any of his recent conversation with Sudhakaran, Cherian said he will visit the leader soon. “I will also call you to accompany us. You can witness how the leader will react,” he added.

Sudhakaran recently came out openly against the party leadership in Alappuzha.

Last week, CPI(M) leaders CS Sujatha, R Nazar, and M Sathyapalan visited him and invited him to an award ceremony organised by the Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union (KSKTU) on Sunday.

However, the veteran leader did not attend, saying his presence was not necessary at the event.