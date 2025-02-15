Minister Saji Cherian urges cinema fraternity to resolve disputes 'internally'

Kochi (Kerala), Feb 15 (PTI) Amid reports of a rift within the Kerala Film Producers Association over the proposed film strike starting June 1, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian urged the cinema fraternity to resolve their disputes "internally".

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha on Saturday, Cherian stated that ongoing debates would ultimately strengthen the film industry, as differing perspectives often lead to valuable ideas.

"Every year, around 200-230 Malayalam films are released. While not all of them may be profitable, what truly matters is the production of quality cinema. The government will extend its support for that," he said.

Expressing his personal view that "no one should be silenced", the Minister added that representatives from various film industry organisations would participate in the upcoming film conclave, where discussions on the state’s film policy would take place.

He also said that a Bill in this regard would be passed in the upcoming session of the Assembly.

Earlier, producer Listin Stephen dismissed claims of discord within the Kerala Film Producers Association.

Addressing the media, Listin Stephen, treasurer of KFPA said the association had decided that film stars should reduce their remuneration.

"It was also agreed that actors earning more than Rs 5 lakh would receive their payments in phases," he said.

Stephen added that AMMA members responded that they could not commit to this decision without convening a general body meeting.

In addition to remuneration issues, the excessive tax burden on films was also discussed during the meeting.

Responding to senior producer Antony Perumbavoor's criticism of the association's vice president G Suresh Kumar for unilaterally announcing a strike from June 1, Stephen said, "If there is a film strike tomorrow, Antony Perumbavoor will be at the forefront." "I had spoken to Antony Perumbavoor. Suresh Kumar did not take the decision alone to release the collection report of films in January," he added.

Clarifying his stance on the strike, Stephen said he personally does not support it. However, he emphasised that once a collective decision is made in an organisation, it must be followed.

"The strike has been announced for June, so there will be ample discussions before then," he said.

Such an announcement should be made publicly only after securing the support of the majority of members in the organisation, Perumbavoor stated in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Stephen also pointed out that Perumbavoor had not attended the meeting and was unaware of the press conference that followed.

He said the issue could have been resolved through direct discussions between Perumbavoor and Suresh Kumar, and there was "no need to air it in a Facebook post".

Perumbavoor stated that a strike would not benefit the cinema industry in any way, as it involves an issue that directly and indirectly affects hundreds of people and thereby, thousands of families.

Several actors including Mohanlal shared his post. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ROH