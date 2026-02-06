Minister Sarnaik calls for timely MSRTC operations to boost ridership, revenue

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik has issued a stern directive to the state transport administration to prioritise punctuality to increase ridership and ensure economic viability, an official said on Friday.

Sarnaik, who heads the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), held a high-level meeting to review the revenue growth.

He highlighted that while government concessions and affordable fares have increased passenger flow, this growth is unsustainable without discipline.

"Only if buses run on time will the wheels of revenue turn fast," the minister said.

Keeping passengers waiting means forcing them to seek alternatives, he said, noting that frequent delays are driving people towards private transport options.

The minister expressed strong discontent over increasing reports of operational lapses, citing complaints regarding buses departing late from depots, vehicles being blocked or stalled on roads and unannounced trip cancellations.

He ordered depot-level officers and employees to work with greater responsibility to ensure every trip adheres to its schedule. PTI COR ARU