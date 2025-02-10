Minister Sarnaik rebukes toll contractor, officials over traffic woes at key Mumbai entry point

Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday visited the Dahisar check-post, one of Mumbai’s key entry points, to assess the traffic situation and chided the toll contractor and officials for ignoring his previous instruction of streamlining vehicle movement.

Sarnaik, who visited the toll plaza in Thane district last week on receiving complaints regarding massive snarls at the site, looked annoyed over no improvement in the situation and warned of registration of a criminal case against the contractor if traffic woes are not resolved by Saturday (February 15).

Talking to the media, the Shiv Sena MLA from Ovala Majiwada in Thane district said during the last visit he had asked the toll contractor to bifurcate heavy and light vehicles into two different lanes for smooth flow and also put up boards regarding this at 500 metre away for motorists.

The minister maintained he gave specific instructions to the contractor for improvement of the situation and informed them he would return on Monday to check the compliance.

However, when he visited the location Sarnaik did not find any notable improvement in the situation at the check-post used by travellers heading towards Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar (both on Mumbai's outskirts) and Gujarat.

"They have done something to improve the situation, but traffic woes still persist," the minister stated.

Sarnaik said he has asked the contractor to bring about necessary changes and improvements else face action.

"As the legislator from the area since the last 15 years I have done whatever was possible. Now, as a minister I am duty-bound to solve the problems of citizens. If the contractor fails to act we will show our true colour as Shiv Sainiks," he warned.

Sarnaik said he will visit the check-post again on Saturday to assess the traffic situation and see compliance with his instructions. PTI COR RSY