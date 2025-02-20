Minister Sarnaik seeks written report from cops on drug seizure from near temple town

Dharashiv, Feb 20 (PTI) Guardian Minister of Maharashtra's Dharashiv district Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday took serious note of seizure of drug from near the temple town of Tuljapur last week and sought a written report from police in this regard in the next three days.

Sarnaik was in Tuljapur to review the ongoing work in the Tulja Bhavani temple premises in Dharashiv district in central Maharashtra.

During a meeting with officials, the Shiv Sena minister, who holds the transport portfolio, asked authorities to take stringent action against those involved in drug business in the district.

"If there are people doing drug business in Tuljapur, they should dealt with a heavy hand. No one should be spared, no matter how big the person is. The accused should be arrested and thrown in jail. I had to hear a lot from my seniors about this case as I am the guardian minister of this district (Dharashiv)," he was heard telling the Superintendent of Police at the meeting.

He told the police department not to threaten priests of Tuljapur Devasthan, which manages the famous temple in the town dedicated to Goddess Bhavani, who have raised their voice against the drug seizure.

"I want a written report on this case in 72 hours. Is there any involvement of the police department in this case?" the minister questioned.

On February 14, the Dharashiv police seized mephedrone drug worth Rs 2.5 lakh on Solapur-Tuljapur Road. The drug consignment was headed to Tuljapur.

Crime Branch sleuths and a team of local police have arrested three men in connection with the seizure and two of them have criminal record, an official said. PTI AW RSY