Minister Satish Jarkiholi declines honorary doctorate from KSOU citing ‘increased responsibility’

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi has asked Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru to withdraw the honorary doctorate degree conferred on him in March.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor of KSOU, being circulated among the media persons on Tuesday, Jarkiholi said the honorary doctorate would “increase his responsibility in society” and that he would need time to live up to the expectations.

“By conferring this honorary doctorate on me, you have increased my responsibility in society. I have formulated several plans to make the programmes I have undertaken in social service successful. But I have a heavy responsibility to implement them. This will require more time,” said Jarkiholi.

KSOU conferred the Honorary Doctorate D Litt on him on March 27. PTI JR ROH