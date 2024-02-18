Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurates 36th Garden Tourism Festival in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Delhi Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday inaugurated the 36th edition of the Garden Tourism Festival at the Garden of Five Senses.

"The festival has attracted a diverse crowd, including people from ordinary and affluent families, housewives, and individuals from all walks of life, who are inspired by the exquisite gardening on display to replicate it at their own homes," Bharadwaj said.

The festival offers attendees a tranquil escape into nature's embrace.

The theme of this year's festival, "The Earth Laughs in Flowers," encapsulated the essence of spring's arrival, showcasing the captivating transformation of the earth into a floral wonderland.

The event displayed a dazzling array of plants, including cacti, dahlias, lilies, roses, chrysanthemums, and an assortment of potted plants.

Key participants in the festival included the Horticulture Department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Northern Railway, and Delhi Jal Board, among others. PTI SJJ MNK MNK