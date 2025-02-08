Minister Save commends ‘chikoo’ for ‘boosting’ tourism, economy in Palghar district

Palghar, Feb 8 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Atul Save on Saturday lauded ‘chikoo’ (sapodilla) for strengthening tourism and economy in the rural areas of Palghar district.

He was speaking at the two-day chikoo festival at Bordi in Dahanu taluka to promote the sweet, delicious fruit. Save said chiku-based industries are improving the economic condition of local entrepreneurs, particularly benefiting women and youth.

The chikoo festival not only provides a market for producers of the fruit but also promotes rural tourism, offering a steady income stream for locals, he added. PTI COR NR