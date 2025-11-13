Minister seeks police report on 'Vichara Islam' posters in Maharashtra's Amravati city

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday asked authorities in Amravati to determine how posters bearing the slogan "Vichara Islam" (Ask Islam) appeared in the city, and identify and take strict action against those involved in the campaign.

Bawankule, who is also Amravati district guardian minister, directed the city police commissioner to submit a detailed report on the poster issue.

The BJP minister asserted the matter must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible for putting up these posters should face immediate action.

"A few months ago, posters with the message 'I Love Mohammed' were displayed (in parts of the country), and now ones saying 'Vichara Islam' have surfaced (in Amravati city). This is not acceptable. Nobody should take the law into their own hands," he insisted.

Bawankule, who spoke with Police Commissioner Arvind Chawariya, emphasised that social harmony in Amravati must not be disturbed under any circumstances.

The posters, reportedly put up in the Panchavati Chowk area, carried a toll-free number allegedly operated from Hyderabad and Chennai, and bore the initials "ICC", he said, questioning what the abbreviation stood for.

The minister sought to know whether prior permission from police or municipal authorities had been obtained to put up the controversial posters.

He directed the police to investigate the motive behind the incident and submit a detailed report.

Referring to the November 10 car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that killed 13 people, Bawankule asserted such acts would not be tolerated. PTI ND RSY