Minister Shirsat, LoP Danve cross swords over removal of Aurangzeb's grave

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 15 (PTI) Leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) engaged in a verbal tussle on Saturday on the issue of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said the presence of the grave is a reminder that the Mughal king was defeated and buried here.

"We should be able to tell our future generations that Aurangzeb came here and was buried in this land itself," he said, adding that calls to remove the grave was a "conspiracy to end this history".

He also taunted those wanting to have the tomb removed by saying "go and do it if you have the guts".

Hitting back, state minister Sanjay Shirsat said there was no place in Maharashtra for the grave of a cruel emperor who tortured and executed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"It should be removed. Those who love Aurangzeb and his grave can take the remnants home," said Shirsat, who is part of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and also guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Hitting out at Danve, the minister said, "They (opposition) take out rallies with flags of Pakistan. If he thinks in such a way, then he should go and offer namaz there." PTI AW BNM