Minister Shirsat seeks freeze on AIMIM’s kite symbol; says civic polls, Makar Sankranti coinciding

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat has sought a freeze on AIMIM’s ‘Kite’ symbol, saying the upcoming civic polls next month and ‘Makar Sankranti’ coincide.

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel rubbished the demand, terming it “laughable”.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel on Tuesday, Shirshat said he would approach the Election Commission to press for his demand.

High-stakes polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the cash-rich Mumbai, will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted on January 16.

Makar Sankranti, widely known as the kite festival in several parts of India, will be celebrated on January 14.

“The Election Commission should take a serious note of this. I will also approach the Commission. If anything influences voters, the EC should restrain it,” said Shirsat, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Kite symbol of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) should be frozen, he said.

“I am seeking this freeze because kite flying during Makar Sankranti can be used for election campaigning. Without the festival, this issue would not arise,” he said.

Imtiaz Jaleel said Shirsat’s demand was laughable. “I will go to the prime minister with the request that this man (Shirsat) be conferred with ‘Bharat Ratna’,” he said sarcastically.

It is a mere coincidence that the civic polls have been scheduled around Makar Sankranti, he said. “I will definitely fly kites this year. Since it’s a Hindu festival, I would like him (Shirsat) to fly kites as well,” said Jaleel.

The AIMIM leader “appealed” to the Shiv Sena and BJP leaders not to wear "watches" for the next month, hinting that ‘Clock’ is the symbol of their Mahayuti partner NCP.

“They are looking for excuses for their imminent electoral loss. The lotus is the BJP’s symbol. By that logic, should the plant be barred from flowering for a month?” he asked. PTI AW NR