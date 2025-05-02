Minister Shivanand Patil's 'conditional resignation' as MLA cannot be accepted: Karnataka Speaker

Bengaluru May 2 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Friday said Minister Shivanand Patil's "conditional resignation" as MLA cannot be accepted as per rules.

This decision from the Speaker came hours after Patil met him and submitted his resignation as MLA from the Basavana Bagevadi segment, stating that he was doing so, accepting the challenge thrown at him by Vijayapura City MLA, Basangouda Patil Yatnal to contest against him electorally.

Patil, who holds Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Agricultural Marketing portfolios, had, however, requested the Speaker to accept his resignation as MLA, only if Yatnal too quits and his resignation is accepted.

"Basangouda Patil Yatnal has neither resigned as an MLA, nor has he personally met me to submit his resignation, and Yatnal's resignation has not been received by the Assembly office. In this light, I explained to Shivanand Patil, it is not possible to accept his conditional resignation, as per the Assembly rules," Speaker Khader said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I told Shivanand Patil that the state of Karnataka needs his experience and service for a long time. I wish him well." Responding to a question about the format of the resignation, the Speaker said, "It is not as per rules and hence cannot be accepted." In his resignation letter, Patil said Yatnal had challenged him, stating that he would resign as MLA from his Vijayapura City Assembly constituency and would contest against him from his Basavana Bagevadi segment.

"I have accepted his challenge and have decided to contest against him in the election. Hence, I'm resigning as MLA from Basavana Bagevadi, which I'm representing," he said.

"Hence, I request you (Speaker) to accept my resignation only after Basangouda Patil Yatnal, as challenged, resigns from his MLA post and his resignation is accepted," he added.

Yatnal had won from Vijayapura city segment in 2023 Assembly polls as a BJP candidate. He was recently expelled by the BJP from the primary membership of the party for six years, for repeated violations of the party discipline.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Patil said Yatnal had set the Friday deadline for him to resign, and he had resigned before that, accepting the challenge.

"I have accepted the challenge and resigned. I only request him (Yatnal) that -- you asked me to contest against you. You too resign as MLA from Vijayapura city, as I have. If you want me to contest from there (Vijayapura city) I will contest from there or if you want to contest from Basavana Bagevadi, I am ready for it," he said.

"Let this end here. Either I or he should survive politically. The people of Vijayapura or Basavana Bagevadi will decide. So I have resigned. I have requested the Speaker to accept my resignation an hour before Yatnal resigns. Let my resignation be accepted before him. Let's face the people and let the people decide," he added.

Patil said this decision of his was purely personal, and had nothing to do with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or the Congress party.

"I have no pain about losing a minister post. When I quit as MLA, naturally I will have to quit as minister too," he added.

Patil also hit out at Yatnal for commenting that his family's original surname was "Hachadad" and not Patil, and for making personal remarks against him.

"When I was born, my father's name was Patil. What can I do...." he said.

However, Yatnal, speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, said he had made it clear that Patil's resignation should be accepted and a gazette notification regarding it should be published by Friday. "Please go through the video of what I had said (while challenging)." "He (Patil) should be ashamed....will any one put conditions while giving resignation. As per rules, only two lines should be written stating that -- I'm resigning due to personal reasons. If this much is there, resignation will be accepted. If conditions are put, it is nothing but a drama," he said. PTI KSU KH