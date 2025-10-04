Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale visits villages affected by floods

Latur, Oct 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Saturday visited Harwadi village in Renapur tehsil and Mahapur in Latur tehsil to review the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods.

Bhosale, who is the guardian minister of Latur, instructed officials to expedite the assessment (panchnamas) of lands eroded by floods in Harwadi. He also directed them to submit a proposal under a NABARD scheme for constructing a bridge to help farmers cross the river safely to reach their fields.

In Mahapur, Bhosale inspected soybean crops damaged by heavy rains. He assured the farmers that the government stands with them.

"The farmers have suffered severe losses due to floods and heavy rains, but they must not lose hope. The government is committed to providing maximum possible assistance," the minister said. PTI COR KRK