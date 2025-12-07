Minister Sivankutty claims BJP leader Suresh Gopi yet to evolve from actor to politician

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Union Minister Suresh Gopi, alleging that he has not yet evolved from being a film actor into a mature politician.

In a Facebook post, Sivankutty said Gopi’s recent remarks prove that not only did he not come out from the “hangover of an actor” but reached a stage where he has started speaking irrationally.

The Minister criticised Gopi for referring to political opponents as “fools”, questioning whether such language befits a person holding a responsible public position.

“By using such terms, the BJP leader is embarrassing himself and revealing the real culture of the political party he represents,” he said.

Recently, in an event at Kochi, Gopi had slammed those who mocked his remarks about extending Kochi Metro’s reach by calling them “fools” The Education Minister also criticised Gopi’s understanding of Thiruvananthapuram’s political geography, noting a recent video in which the actor reportedly said the capital district has seven or eight Assembly constituencies.

“It was shameful that someone who does not know basic facts such as the number of Assembly seats, Lok Sabha constituencies or even corporation wards in Thiruvananthapuram, is campaigning to lead the people,” he said.

Sivankutty further said Gopi’s admission that he has been unable to do anything in his capacity as a Union Minister reflects “incompetence” and an attempt to evade responsibility by blaming others.

Targeting the BJP’s efforts in Nemom, the lone Assembly constituency it once held in Kerala, Sivankutty said the party and Gopi are indulging in “wishful thinking” without any real understanding of Thiruvananthapuram or its politics.

Describing the BJP’s expectations as “daydreams”, he said the people would reject them.

The Minister also termed Gopi’s claim that the BJP “lost the account” in Nemom due to political reactions as an insult to voters.

“In a democracy, belittling the people’s mandate would cost the BJP heavily. Kerala will give a fitting response to political theatrics that lack even basic common sense about its people and its land,” Sivankutty said in the post. PTI TBA TBA ROH