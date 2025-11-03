Minister Sivankutty counters Venugopal's 'boys' govt' remark, says Left belongs to everyone

Kannur/Alappuzha, Nov 3 (PTI) Congress leader K C Venugopal's remark that a "government of boys" -- a reference to the Congress-led UDF -- will come to power in Kerala after next year's Assembly polls was trolled by CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who said the Left government in Kerala belongs to everyone, including girls.

The AICC general secretary (Organisation) made the remarks in Alappuzha on Sunday while criticising the delayed decision of the Left government to increase social welfare pensions, despite having promised it in its election manifesto nearly five years ago.

Responding to a query on the announcement made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week, the Congress leader said that even after completing five years in power, the Left government increased the pension amount by only Rs 400 -- and that too just a few months before the Assembly election.

"They already know which side's government will come -- it'll be the boys' government, the UDF government. Since they know this, the announcement is just a publicity stunt to throw dust in people's eyes," he added.

Without directly referring to Venugopal's statement, Sivankutty on Monday posted photos of him consoling a girl who began crying after presenting him with a portrait during the inauguration of development projects at Cheruthazham Government Higher Secondary School in Kannur district.

"When girls are wearing crowns and standing at the top of the world (a reference to Indian women cricket team's World Cup win), why should Nihara dear cry?" he wrote.

"I comforted her, asking, 'Why are you crying, dear?' and held her close. I didn't let her go until a smile appeared on her face. Dear child, this world belongs to girls too -- and this government belongs to everyone, including the girls," he added. PTI TGB TGB ROH