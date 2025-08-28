Minister Sivankutty lauds onam celebration at Kerala school where teacher was booked for remarks

Thrissur(Kerala), Aug 28 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday appreciated the onam celebrations held at an unaided school here a day after one of the teachers of the institution was booked for allegedly making hate remarks about the festival.

The teacher reportedly posted a voice message in a school-related WhatsApp group stating that Onam celebrations were "unnecessary" at the institution, claiming it was "a festival of another religion".

On Thursday, Sivankutty said, in a statement, that the onam celebrations held at the school were "exemplary" and "commendable" as students from all sections of society were brought together for the festivities.

The minister congratulated the teachers, students and officials of the General Education Department who worked hard for it, the statement said.

Following her remarks, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR under section 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the teacher of a private school at Kadavallur here.

Sivankutty had directed the Director of Public Instructions to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

He had also said that two pre-primary teachers have been suspended by the school management in connection with the incident.

The minister had further said that Education Department officials will be present at the Thrissur school during the Onam celebrations on Thursday.