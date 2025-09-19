Minister Sivankutty rushed to hospital amid Kerala assembly proceedings

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty was rushed to a hospital after he suffered some health related problems while responding to questions during the Zero Hour in the state assembly on Friday.

Around 10 minutes after the House proceedings commenced at 9 am, Sivankutty suddenly suffered some health issues, prompting many members of the ruling front to rush to his aid.

Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital from the House, an assembly official said, adding that it is not yet known what actually happened to the minister.

"It does not appear to be serious, but we cannot know for sure till he is examined at the hospital," the official said.

The remaining questions that Sivankutty was supposed to answer were then taken up by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh.