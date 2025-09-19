Minister Sivankutty rushed to hospital amid Kerala assembly proceedings; health stable

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty was rushed to a hospital on Friday after he experienced a brief health issue while responding to questions during Zero Hour in the state assembly.

A source in the minister’s office said Sivankutty suddenly "blacked out" for a fraction of a second during the session and was immediately taken to Ananthapuri Hospital here.

"All his health parameters, including blood pressure and sugar levels, were checked and found to be normal. He is perfectly alright," the source said.

Nevertheless, as a precautionary measure, the doctor kept him under observation for a day, the source added.

Around 10 minutes after the House proceedings began at 9 am, Sivankutty experienced a health issue, prompting several members of the ruling front to rush to his aid.

He was subsequently taken from the assembly to the hospital.

The remaining questions that Sivankutty was scheduled to answer were then addressed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH